ADVERTISEMENT

HC judge recuses himself from hearing bail petitions of those involved in attack on I-T officials in Karur

August 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

He had earlier set aside the bail granted to those involved in the attack while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the I-T officials who faced hostilities from alleged supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji during the searches

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G. Ilangovan of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Monday recused himself from hearing the batch of bail petitions filed by those involved in the attack on the Income Tax (I-T) Officials who searched properties of persons linked to Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur in May.

Justice Ilangovan had earlier set aside the bail granted to those involved in the attack while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the I-T officials who faced hostilities from alleged supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji during the searches.

The officials had sought the cancellation of the bail granted to their attackers by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Karur. The judge had directed the bail applications to be restored and remitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karur. Pursuant to the High Court direction, the Chief Judicial Magistrate heard the bail petitions and dismissed them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners said the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Karur, had also dismissed their bail petitions. Therefore, they filed the bail petition before the High Court. Justice Ilangovan observed that he had made certain observations in the earlier order on the petitions seeking the cancellation of bail. Therefore, it would be better to place the bail petitions before another court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US