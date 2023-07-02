ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s action on Senthilbalaji wrong from legal standpoint: Anbumani  

July 02, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s action dismissing V. Senthilbalaji from the State cabinet (which was later kept in abeyance) was wrong on legal grounds. However, he said it was the right decision on moral grounds.

Earlier, he met the family members of Vaniyar Sangam office bearer Kali, who was hacked to death in Chengalpattu last month. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Anbumani said the key accused in the murder case have not yet been arrested. He urged for arresting those involved and strict action against them.

