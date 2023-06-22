ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP urges HC to issue a writ of quo warranto against Senthilbalaji

June 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK former MP J. Jayavardhan, son of former Minister D. Jayakumar, has questioning the authority under which Senthilbalaji was continuing as a Minister despite being in judicial custody

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK MP J. Jayavardhan has moved the Madras High Court urging it to issue a writ of quo warranto directing Minister V. Senthilbalaji to explain under what authority he was continuing in the Cabinet despite having been in judicial custody, pursuant to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a money laundering case.

In his affidavit, the writ petitioner, son of former Minister D. Jayakumar, accused the Minister of holding on to his post without any legal authority and despite the disinclination of Governor R.N. Ravi to let him continue in the Cabinet. He sought an interim injunction, restraining the Minister from exercising powers or performing any duties as a member of the Council of Ministers until the disposal of the present writ petition.

Claiming that the Minister was also facing multiple criminal cases, the petitioner said a free and fair investigation could not be conducted in those cases if he continues to be in the Cabinet.

Pointing out that a government servant gets suspended from service if he/she continues to be in judicial custody for two or more days continuously, the petitioner questioned how could a Minister continue in the Cabinet despite being in judicial custody.

