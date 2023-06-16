Senthilbalaji sent to eight-day Enforcement Directorate custody  

June 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Principal District Sessions Court, Chennai, on June 16 allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct “custodial interrogation” for eight days (until June 23) with Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in an alleged money laundering case, and is hospitalised.

Meanhwile, the ED summoned Senthilbalaji’s brother R. V. Ashok Kumar, and others for questioning next week in connection to the money laundering case, reported PTI.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash for jobs case registered against him when he was the Transport Minister (2011-15) in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by Jayalalithaa. Mr. Senthilbalaji has been in judicial remand and is admitted to Kauvery Hospital.

In the meantime, the ED sought the custodial interrogation of Mr. Senthilbalaji. The ED said in its petition that his custodial interrogation might reveal crucial facts.

The petition, filed by Karthik Dasari, Deputy Director, ED, who is also the investigation officer, said based on the investigation conducted so far, the role of Senthilbalaji appeared crucial for the probe. The petition said it was also apparent that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering. Considering his “non-cooperation” in the investigation, his custodial interrogation was required for further investigation, it said.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on June 15 heard the views of Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was produced through video conference, and enquired about his willingness to go for custodial interrogation. His counsel had objected to the custodial interrogation citing his health condition. The court also recorded the sworn statement of Mr. Karthik Dasari.

Pronouncing the order on the petition filed by the ED, Ms. Alli allowed the plea of ED to conduct custodial interrogation with Mr. Senthilbalaji at the place where he has been hospitalised.

