BJP govt. can’t cow down DMK even with a threat to its regime, says Stalin

July 10, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The BJP, especially Prime Minister Modi, was irritated by the meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna and another such meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, says CM

M.K. Stalin

Reiterating that Opposition parties in the country are committed to removing the “dictatorial BJP” from power, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said, “We will not bother even if there is a threat to the State government.”

He said the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were irritated by the meeting organised by the Opposition parties in Patna and their meeting in Bengaluru scheduled for July 17 and 18. He accused Mr. Modi of “forgetting his position as the Prime Minister and blabbering”.

R.N. Ravi unfit to be Governor, Stalin says in letter to President

In an address at a marriage function in the family of Dravidian Movement historian K. Thirunavukkarasu in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said the objective of the meetings of the Opposition parties “is to evolve a strategy for who should not come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election rather than who should come to power.” He said the Opposition parties had come together to remove the dictatorial BJP from power.

“India is facing a danger; we have the responsibility to save the nation from the danger. My question to those who have criticised the schemes of the DMK government is whether the BJP government had fulfilled any of the promises made by it before assuming power in 2014,” he asked.

According to him, Mr. Modi had promised that his government would bring back the black money deposited in foreign banks and distribute ₹15 lakh each to the people. He wondered whether Mr. Modi had deposited at least ₹15 each in the people’s bank accounts.

“The BJP government has thrown to the winds the promise that it would create employment for two crore youths. It promised to protect the interests of farmers, but introduced farm Bills that were against their interests. It remained indifferent to the struggle of the farmers for their rights, unmindful of challenging climatic conditions. It bowed after the consistent struggle,” he said.

