ADVERTISEMENT

Alagiri criticises Annamalai’s remark on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea

October 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday criticised BJP State president K. Annamalai’s remark that Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s bail plea would be dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Interfering with the affairs of the court is the biggest crime, he said in a statement.

The people of Tamil Nadu would ensure the BJP’s defeat in the State, make them lose deposit in all seats and teach them a lesson, Mr. Alagiri said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has to pay a hefty price for Mr. Annamalai’s “disgusting’ politics”, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US