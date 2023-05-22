ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK petitions Governor Ravi seeking CBI probe into liquor deaths in T.N.

May 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated May 23, 2023 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK leaders also urge Ravi for a Central agency probe into the audio tape leak involving former Finance Minister

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on May 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK on Monday, May 22, 2023 demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor tragedy that killed 14 persons in Villupuram district and eight in Chengalpattu district last week.

In a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi, AIADMK leaders, led by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleged that the deaths were due to the DMK government’s administrative inefficiency and the involvement of members of the ruling party in the sale of illicit liquor.

ALSO READ
Vehicular traffic in Chennai disrupted as AIADMK takes out rally  

In Thoothukudi district, a Village Administrative Officer was murdered by the sand mafia. In Salem, another VAO, who tried to stop illegal sand smuggling, was murderously attacked, the party said, demanding a CBI probe into these incidents, too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK requested the Governor, the constitutional head, to obtain an explanation for the audio tape in which a voice, attributed to former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, was heard saying the party’s first family was amassing wealth.

The Minister had questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, but had given delayed, generic responses to the charges, the AIADMK said. As the DMK government could not be expected to conduct a fair probe, the Governor should obtain an explanation from it and hand over the investigation to a Central agency, it added.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor deaths in T.N. | Annamalai submits memorandum to Governor Ravi seeking removal of Ministers Gingee Mastan, Senthilbalaji

The AIADMK sought a proper inquiry into the functioning of G Square, a real estate company; Red Giant Movies, a film production company; and the alleged irregularities in Tasmac perpetrated by a group described in the memorandum as ‘Karur Company’, which was allegedly close to the Excise Minister. The irregularities in Tasmac amounted to ₹5,000 crore, the memorandum alleged.

The party also alleged corruption in the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Electricity, Rural Development, Mining, Health and HR&CE Departments. The memorandum flagged law and order issues like chain snatching, murder of elderly people and easy availability of narcotics. It noted that those who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district were yet to be identified.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Palaniswami said the Governor had agreed to carefully go through the memorandum. He alleged that the inefficiency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had led to two more deaths in Thanjavur “due to spurious liquor”, and demanded that the post-mortem be done at Jipmer in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US