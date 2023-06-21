ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK holds State-wide demonstrations, demands Senthilbalaji’s removal from Council of Ministers

June 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leaders, including former Minister D. Jayakumar, staging a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Stepping up its pressure for the removal of Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the AIADMK on Wednesday conducted State-wide demonstrations.

The party also highlighted the DMK regime’s “failure” in maintaining law and order and containing inflation and corruption. In Chennai, former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan and D. Jayakumar, among others, took part in the agitation near Valluvar Kottam. In the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, former MP P. Venugopal and former Ministers B. Valarmathi, V. Moorthy and P. Benjamin participated.

Mr. Jayakumar wondered what the DMK government had achieved by forming a panel of economists, and contended that the quality of life of the common man had not improved in the last two years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the recent spells of rain and reports of water stagnation in Chennai, he asked whether there was any use in the construction of stormwater drains.

Adverting to the manner in which the DMK had reacted to the arrest of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the former Minister claimed that the AIADMK was an organisation that was not scared of facing cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US