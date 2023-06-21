AIADMK holds State-wide demonstrations, demands Senthilbalaji’s removal from Council of Ministers

June 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stepping up its pressure for the removal of Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the AIADMK on Wednesday conducted State-wide demonstrations.

The party also highlighted the DMK regime’s “failure” in maintaining law and order and containing inflation and corruption. In Chennai, former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan and D. Jayakumar, among others, took part in the agitation near Valluvar Kottam. In the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, former MP P. Venugopal and former Ministers B. Valarmathi, V. Moorthy and P. Benjamin participated.

Mr. Jayakumar wondered what the DMK government had achieved by forming a panel of economists, and contended that the quality of life of the common man had not improved in the last two years.

Referring to the recent spells of rain and reports of water stagnation in Chennai, he asked whether there was any use in the construction of stormwater drains.

Adverting to the manner in which the DMK had reacted to the arrest of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the former Minister claimed that the AIADMK was an organisation that was not scared of facing cases.

