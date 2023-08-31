Senthilbalaji directed to approach Madras High Court

August 31, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases for MP/MLAs has advised the lawyers of Minister V. Senthilbalaji to approach the Madras High Court to get a clarification on whether the special court has the power to deal with a bail petition filed by the Minister.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a money laundering case. He brought from Central Prison and produced before the special court on Monday, and given a copy of the prosecution complaint filed by ED. At that time, the court returned his bail petition, asking him to approach the Principal Sessions Court.

However, on Wednesday, the Principal Sessions Court directed his lawyers to approach the special court stating it was not empowered to handle the bail petition of a person arrested by the ED. The special court judge said there was no specific order that stated clearly that it alone was competent/ empowered to handle the bail petition under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and directed them to approach the High Court.

