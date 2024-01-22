ADVERTISEMENT

Remand of Minister Senthilbalaji extended till January 29

January 22, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Minister V. Senthilbalaji till January 29.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 last year arrested him in connection with a money laundering case that was made out from a job racket case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch. The allegation against him was that he and his associates had collected money from job aspirants for posts in transport corporations while he was Transport Minister during the AIADMK government.

Originally, the Principal Sessions Court had on January 11 posted the case for framing charges against Mr. Senthilbalaji on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, senior counsel S.Prabakaran, appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji told the court that he has filed a petition, raising certain legal issues. Therefore till the disposal of predicate offences, the court cannot frame charges against him, the senior counsel said.

After Special Public Prosecutor N.Ramesh appearing for ED sought time to file a counter affidavit, Principal Sessions Judge S.Alli, before whom Mr. Senthilbalaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Prison here, extended his judicial custody till January 29. She also posted the case on that date for further hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US