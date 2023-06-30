ADVERTISEMENT

CCB begins probe in a case against Senthilbalaji 

June 30, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Supreme Court had given green signal for investigators to proceed against Mr. Senthilbalaji and directed the Investigation Officer to complete the probe within two months

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Job Racket Wing has begun its investigation into a case against Minister V.Senthilbalaji and others in the alleged cash for jobs scam on the recent orders of the Supreme Court.

In May, the Supreme Court had given the green signal for investigators to proceed against Mr. Senthilbalaji and directed the Investigation Officer to complete the probe within two months. Source said the investigation has commenced as per the Apex Court order. The police have issued summons to 120 witnesses asking them to appear on July 6.

In 2021, the CCB had filed a chargesheet against Mr. Senthilbalaji and 46 persons, including his personal assistants, former managing directors of transport corporations, junior engineers and others for their alleged involvement in a job racket in the the recruitment to the transport corporations.

Investigation revealed that during 2014-15, the accused V.Senthil Balaji (A1) while holding office as Minister for Transport, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then managing directors of all the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and other officers of the Transport Corporations, with an ulterior motive to obtain illegal gratification from the candidates in the matter of appointing them as driver, conductor, junior tradesman, junior assistant, junior engineer and assistant engineer in the transport corporations, alleged the charge sheet.

