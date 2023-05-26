I-T searches underway at premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at various premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji, in Karur and a few other places on Friday, May 26, 2023.
The searches began around 6.30 a.m on Friday. The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr. Senthilbalaji, in Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, being searched by the IT officials. It is expected that the searches will continue through the day.
The searches come days after the AIADMK and the BJP presented separate petitions to Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging large-scale irregularities in functioning of Tasmac outlets and the private bars attached to them in different places of the State.
Minister’s supporters raise slogans against Centre
As information about the searches by IT officials spread, a large number of DMK cadres and the supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji assembled before the house of Mr. Ashok. Expressing anguish over the IT Department’s actions, they raised slogans against the Union government.
The cadre also gheraoed a woman IT official when she attempted to gain entry into the house of Mr. Ashok. The cadres, who insisted on her showing them her identity card, entered into a heated argument with her. They claimed the official had assaulted a DMK cadre.
Angry protesters also pelted stones on a vehicle of the IT officials, damaging the windscreen and mirrors ofthe car. On receiving this, information, the police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.
