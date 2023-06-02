Income Tax officials start searching more properties in Karur 

June 02, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

Income Tax (I-T) officials on Thursday started searching more properties of persons acquainted with Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji in Karur and adjoining places.

The residence of V. Ashok Kumar, the brother of the Minister, at Ramakrishnapuram; the farmhouse of Sankar Anand, a government contractor, at Ezhuthiyapatti near Mayanur; and the residence of a lawyer at Jawahar Bazaar were among the new places where the searches were under way.

A group of officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force personnel, went to Mr. Ashok Kumar’s residence for a search on Thursday afternoon and waited for some time for the door to open. It was subsequently opened by someone. The officials thereafter entered the residence and brought it under their control.

The search continued beyond 7 p.m.

It was in front of Ashok Kumar’s residence that T. Gayathri, Inspector of Income Tax, Mannadi in Chennai, was assaulted and heckled by DMK workers and supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji when she went to carry out a search on May 26. She and other officials were forced to retreat.

While the officials carried out a search at another property reportedly owned by Mr. Ashok Kumar in the same area two days ago, they spared his residence till Wednesday.

More than 15 properties have so far been brought under the scanner in Karur since May 26.

A sprawling area on Karur-Salem Highway, where a bungalow is being built by a close relative of Mr. Senthilbalaji; the office of Sankar Anand Infra; the residence of a woman accountant of the company; and the residence of ‘Kongu Mess’ Subramani at Rayanur were among the important places that were searched.

While the I-T officials wrapped up the operation on some premises, they continued the searches at several other places for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday.

