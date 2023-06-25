I-T officials wrap up second phase of searches in Karur 

June 25, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - KARUR

The second phase of the search operation by income tax (I-T) officials on the premises of persons acquainted with Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur came to an end on Saturday. At least seven residences and offices were brought under the scanner for the second time in a month.

The house of Shankar Anand, a government contractor at Kamarajpuram; the residences of Karthik and Ramesh, partners in Sakthi Mess, at Kothai Nagar; and Palani Murugan jewellery showroom were among the notable places that were searched.

While searches were wrapped up at six places on Friday, they continued in the jewellery showroom on Saturday.

The officials were said to have been focused on obtaining information about “big transactions in the recent past”.

Some of the premises, which were sealed during the first phase of operation between May 26 and June 2, were searched again. However, the private office of Mr. Senthibalaji at Ramakrishnapuram and Kongu Mess, a restaurant onKarur-Coimbatore Road, which were also sealed during the first phase, remain closed.

