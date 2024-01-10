ADVERTISEMENT

I-T officials inspect properties of Senthilbalaji’s brother, friend in Karur

January 10, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KARUR:

The sprawling property on Karur-Coimbatore Road where Ashok Kumar, brother of Senthilbalaji, is allegedly building a bungalow and Kongu Mess, a restaurant owned by M. Subramani, were among the properties inspected by the officials.

The Hindu Bureau

V. Senthilbalaji

Income Tax officials on Wednesday inspected the properties of persons acquainted with jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji here.

The sprawling property on Karur-Coimbatore Road where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of the Minister, is allegedly building a bungalow and Kongu mess, a restaurant owned by M. Subramani, a friend of Mr. Senthilbalaji, were among the properties inspected by the officials.

They engaged a team of certified engineers, valuers and surveyors to measure the structures of Mr. Ashok Kumar’s bungalow and other properties, the police said. Wednesday’s inspections were sequel to the searches carried out by the officials at the properties of persons linked to Senthilbalaji, who has been in judicial custody since June 14 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, who was summoned repeatedly by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, is yet to appear before officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US