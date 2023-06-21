AIADMK holds demonstrations seeking removal of Senthilbalaji from cabinet

June 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

AIADMK cadre on Wednesday staged demonstrations in the central region, protesting against the continuation of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate recently in a money laundering case, in the State cabinet.

A large number of party cadre from different parts of the district took part in the agitation held near Anna statue here. P. Kumar, secretary, Tiruchi south and M. Paranjyothi, secretary, Tiruchi north, presided over the protest.

They raised slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for retaining Mr. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio. The protestors also took exception to Mr. Stalin meeting him at a hospital after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. They urged the Chief Minister to drop Mr. Senthilbalaji from the cabinet immediately.

Similar agitations were held in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur. However, police denied AIADMK to hold a demonstration in Karur.

According to sources, the AIADMK had sought permission to hold a meeting at Vengamedu on Wednesday. But the police denied permission for the meeting on the ground that Vengamedu was a busy place.

