I-T officials move HC, seek cancellation of bail granted to those who attacked them 

June 22, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - MADURAI

Income Tax (I-T) officials, who had faced hostile reaction from the alleged supporters of Minister V. Senthilbalaji when they had searched the premises of persons known to the Minister in Karur district, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to their attackers.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing to July 10. In their petitions, the I-T officials said that in view of the prima facie materials available with the department, a search was authorised by the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Chennai. Warrant was issued on May 25 to conduct the searches at various premises.

The petitioners said that on May 26, a large group of people gathered at the premises and began to verbally abuse them. They also contended that certain documents were snatched from them. Though the local police had been informed about the search, no police personnel were deployed to assist the I-T team during the searches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team resumed their searches on May 27 after they were provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A complaint was lodged with the police and cases were registered against those who were involved in the incidents. Though the accused had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they were granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Karur, they said.

The petitioners said that through their counsel, they had sought permission before the Karur Judicial Magistrate to file an intervention application. However, the request was denied and bail had been granted in a mechanical manner to the accused.

The fact that I-T officials had been manhandled and roughed up was not considered at all. Four officials had been admitted to hospital for treatment, the petitioners said, and demanded cancellation of the bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.