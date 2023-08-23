ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses bail petitions of those involved in attack on Income Tax officials in Karur

August 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the batch of petitions seeking bail filed by those involved in the attack on the Income Tax officials who searched properties of persons linked to Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur in May.

Justice P. Dhanabal dismissed the petitions. Earlier, a coordinate Bench of the court had set aside the bail granted to those involved in the attack while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the Income Tax officials who faced hostilities from alleged supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji during the searches.

The officials had sought the cancellation of the bail granted to their attackers by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Karur. The court had directed the bail applications to be restored and remitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karur. Pursuant to the High Court direction, the Chief Judicial Magistrate heard the bail petitions and dismissed them.

The petitioners in the present batch of petitions said that the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Karur, had also dismissed their bail petitions. Therefore, they filed the bail petitions before the High Court, they said.

