Governor not challenging CM but the very Constitution, says Thirumavalavan

June 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

MADURAI

Governor R.N. Ravi is not merely challenging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or the DMK government but the very Constitution itself, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

He said an all-party meeting must be convened to press for removal of Mr. Ravi from the gubernatorial post as he was trying to create a constitutional crisis in the State. The Lok Sabha MP was addressing a public meeting organised at Melavalavu near here on Friday to mark the 26th anniversary of the Melavalavu massacre in which seven Dalits, including panchayat president Murugesan, were murdered.

Stating that the Governor had been making controversial statements, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that he even connected Vallalar, who was against caste and religious discrimination, with the sanatana dharma.

The Governor made a unilateral statement of removing Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet and withdrew it within hours. “This act should not be seen as something against Mr. Balaji, or the Chief Minister or the DMK Government, but very much against the Constitution,” the MP said.

Melavalavu massacre could have been prevented had the leaders of caste Hindus advised and pacified the people of their community. The people who were protesting against reservation of the post of Melavalavu panchayat president should have been told that the decision of reserving the local body for 10 years by the State Election Commission could not be reversed as it was made as per the law.

“If they (caste Hindu leaders) had pacified their people and guided them in the right path, the murder of seven persons could not have taken place,” he said.

Murugesan had repeatedly sought police protection for his life. “He even met the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and sought protection. But the police failed to protect him,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said he would continue to work for the Dalits’ cause and make the VCK an inevitable force in Tamil Nadu politics.

