Senthilbalaji must quit or be dropped, says Union Minister L. Murugan

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji ought to quit his post on moral grounds after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader L. Murugan said in Coimbatore on Monday.

Otherwise, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should drop him from the cabinet, Mr. Murugan emphasised while addressing journalists. The Minister was at Mettupalayam for a campaign to highlight achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, over the last nine years.

To a query, Mr. Murugan termed the consultation by opposition leaders at Bihar to unseat the Modi government “a meeting of jokers”.

A similar initiative undertaken by a section of opposition parties in the last Parliamentary elections turned out to be an exercise in futility, Mr. Murugan said. He exuded confidence that Mr. Modi will be sworn in Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in the 2024 elections. BJP will win in more than 400 constituencies, he believed.

