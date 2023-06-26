ADVERTISEMENT

Senthilbalaji must quit or be dropped, says Union Minister L. Murugan

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

He must resign on moral grounds after the arrest by the ED, says the Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji ought to quit his post on moral grounds after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader L. Murugan said in Coimbatore on Monday.

Otherwise, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should drop him from the cabinet, Mr. Murugan emphasised while addressing journalists. The Minister was at Mettupalayam for a campaign to highlight achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, over the last nine years.

To a query, Mr. Murugan termed the consultation by opposition leaders at Bihar to unseat the Modi government “a meeting of jokers”.

A similar initiative undertaken by a section of opposition parties in the last Parliamentary elections turned out to be an exercise in futility, Mr. Murugan said. He exuded confidence that Mr. Modi will be sworn in Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in the 2024 elections. BJP will win in more than 400 constituencies, he believed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US