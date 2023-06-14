ADVERTISEMENT

Senthilbalaji’s arrest an act of revenge, says Minister

June 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji is an act of revenge, said Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa here on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not know about the DMK. It is a movement that has faced larger challenges. It will emerge stronger from such acts of oppression. If anyone tries to suppress the DMK, it will only grow faster, he said.

“We were brought up by Kalaignar and are brothers of Thalapathi. If anyone tries to control us, we will grow faster. The BJP is scared of the Dravidian model of governance and the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will teach the Central government what we are,” the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US