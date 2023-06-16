ADVERTISEMENT

Reallocation of portfolios is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, says Vaiko

June 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiko | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ B

MDMK leader Vaiko on Friday said it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide on who should be a Minister and disapproved of Governor R.N. Ravi’s earlier refusal to reallocate portfolios of the arrested and hospitalised Minister V. Senthilablaji.

The Governor’s actions are undemocratic and was acting to ruin the rule in the State, Mr. Vaiko charged. He also dubbed the Governor as the BJP’s agent and said he was spying for the party. “Mr. Ravi is acting as if he has been elected the Chief Minister of the State,” he added.

