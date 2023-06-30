DMK shows path of corruption to the nation, alleges Edappadi K. Palaniswami

June 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday that “the DMK says Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is guiding the nation, but the party only showed the path of corruption to the nation.”

Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at Bodinaickenpatti, Dadapuram, Vempaneri, and Koneripatti. He also laid the foundation stone for new projects and inaugurated completed works in his Edappadi Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹1.57 crore.

Speaking at the meetings, he alleged that the DMK government stopped the schemes brought by the AIADMK government. Prices of essential commodities increased by 40% under the DMK regime.

The Chief Minister does not worry about people’s issues or law and order. He tries to safeguard Minister V. Senthilbalaji. While DMK general secretary Duraimurugan was admitted to the hospital, only a few Ministers visited him there. But while Mr. Senthilbalaji was admitted to the hospital, all Ministers, including the Chief Minister’s family members, visited the hospital.

The DMK government is the only government dissolved on corruption charges in the past in the country, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Charging that criminal incidents increased under the DMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami said that no new schemes were brought to the State by the DMK in these two years.

The DMK made 520 promises during the election, buy only a few of them were fulfilled by the government. Only the family of Mr. Stalin is developing.

“During the AIADMK regime, we received many national awards. The DMK allegedly shows the path of corruption at the national level,” he said.

