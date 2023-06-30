Country and people had grown under Narendra Modi government: Annamalai

June 30, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - ERODE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government in the last nine years had led to the overall development of the people, thus, making the country march from being the 16th largest economy in the world in 2014 to fifth largest economy now, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Friday evening.

Addressing a public meeting at Solar in Erode, held to highlight Prime Minister Modi’s nine years of governance, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Modi knows that people are not equal in economic status or employment and hence, took steps in the first five years to balance all the States.

“Economic development of people had taken place across the country in the last nine years and Mr. Modi had proved that a country can be governed without corruption,” he said and listed out various schemes including electrification of 18,000 villages in 884 days, providing 9.14 crore gas stoves and constructing 11 crore toilets. He said that the Centre had, so far, released ₹18 lakh crore directly to the bank accounts of farmers, women, students and other subsidies and had created confidence among the people.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister M.K Stalin, he said that the then Chief Minister M. Karunandhi removed State Minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna from the Cabinet and Union Minister A. Raja, who were facing corruption charges. “But, Mr. Stalin did not learn from his father and instead, tried to protect Minister V. Senthilbalaji,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Annamali said that people disliked caste politics in the country and will reject the opposition parties who are conducting meetings in Patna and Bengaluru.

He also blamed Mr. Stalin for opposing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that is accepted by all. He said that Thirukkural was earlier known only to 8.5 crore Tamil-speaking people and Mr. Modi vowed to translate it to 100 languages to take it worldwide. “The 23rd translation was in Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea that was released during Mr. Modi’s recent visit to the island nation,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Annamalai paid floral tributes to the picture of M.A. Eswaran, a freedom fighter and an Ex-MLA who conceived the Lower Bhavani Project dam and the canal system project. The freedom fighter’s family was also felicitated.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, BJP State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam, farmers’ wing president G.K. Nagaraj and other leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.