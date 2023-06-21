AIADMK seeks removal of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji, stages demonstration in Erode

June 21, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to sack Minister V. Senthilbalaji who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scam, the AIADMK staged a demonstration near Veerappanchatiram bus stand here on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Former Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan, K.C. Karupannan, K.V. Ramalingam and K.S. Thennarasu, MLAs A. Bannari and S. Jayakumar, and other functionaries took part in the demonstration.

Speakers said Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested for the offence he had committed and blamed the ruling DMK government for trying to protect him. They said Mr. Senthilbalaji continuing as Minister is against the Constitution and wanted him to be removed from the Cabinet. “If the government fails to sack him, the Governor should do it,” they urged.

They claimed that corruption in all the departments is preventing the execution of works and blamed the DMK government. They pointed out that the price of essential commodities have sky-rocketed in the last two years, which is why there is a breakdown of the law and order situation in the State.

In Salem, the demonstration, led by former Minister S. Semmalai, was held near the Collectorate in which MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs and functionaries took part.

