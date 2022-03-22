  • Drawing on more than a decade of research, Caroline Elkins implicates all sides of Britain’s political divide in the creation, execution, and cover-up of imperial violence in  Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire (PRH). By demonstrating that violence was the most salient factor underwriting Britain’s empire, she sheds light on its role in shaping the world today. 
  • CLR James: A Life Beyond the Boundaries (Hachette) by John L. Williams traces the contextual threads of a remarkable life — Trinidadian, cricketer, Marxist, American activist, Brixton elder statesman — and weaves a vivid tapestry of C.L.R. James’ complex political thinking. With a unique understanding, and paying attention to details, Williams profiles an icon. 
  • Kochu, a young boy in Kerala, is caught kissing the neighbour’s son. All hell breaks loose, ending in Kochu taking his life. Years later, after discovering his suicide note, his elder sister, Achu, sets out to uncover the truth about their dysfunctional family in Megha Rao’s  Teething: A Story Told in Verse (HarperCollins). 
  • In Daphne Palasi Andreades’  Brown Girls (Fourth Estate), the focus is on the lives of a group of young women of colour growing up in Queens, New York. Streets echo with many languages and the girls struggle to reconcile their immigrant backgrounds with American culture. 