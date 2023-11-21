  • Aryans: The Search for a People, a Place and a Myth (Hachette) is historian Charles Allen’s last book. He offers a definitive account of the Aryans in his book, with their grand sweep of language, mythology, contested histories, and conflict. The book, being released posthumously, has been edited and completed by David Loyn, an award-winning author.
  • Writer Manreet Sodhi Someshwar’s last book in the Partition Trilogy is out. Kashmir (Harper), which follows Hyderabad and Lahore, explores the events and exigences that led to Kashmir becoming a battleground two months after India became independent in August 1947. She says she wrote The Partition Trilogy with a goal to put faces on the ones who lived, loved and lost in that cataclysm, especially women.
  • The Greatest Malayalam Stories Ever Told (Aleph), selected and translated by A.J. Thomas, is a collection of fifty short stories. There are masters such as Karoor Neelakanta Pillai, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Lalithambika Antharjanam, Ponkunnam Varkey, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, S. K. Pottekkatt, Uroob, O. V. Vijayan, M. T. Vasudevan Nair, and Paul Zacharia, as well as accomplished new voices like N. Prabhakaran, C. V. Balakrishnan, Aymanam John, Chandramathi, and others.
  • In Kanchenjunga Whispers: Legends and Tales from The Elgin (Rupa), a hotelier, Rea Oberoi, spins stories around the land of the Kanchenjunga. In her telling, there are forest shamans, bodhisattvas, hidden tribes, gods and goddesses, and other myths, as she travels through the Himalayas. She takes readers into the land of the thunderbolt and rolling tea gardens and she tries to cross over to Shambhala—the land of enlightened beings.