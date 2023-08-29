  • In The Indian Village: Rural Lives in the 21st Century (Aleph), sociologist Surinder S. Jodhka examines the changing nature of the village in India, which is a dynamic reality that lives on in an active relationship with the wider world. Besides other things, it enables the city to prosper, just as the city keeps the village going.
  • As part of the ‘Literary Activism’ series, Amit Chaudhuri’s On Being Indian (Westland Books) documents what led to the protests around the Citizenship Amendment Act. Taking off from the protests, the essay, originally a talk delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia, elaborates on what it means to “be Indian.”
  • Manjula Padmanabhan’s Stolen Hours and Other Curiosities (Hachette) is a collection of 25 stories which dream up inventive futures and also capture today’s world. From mosquitoes that infect people with Gandhian pacifism, a dystopia where everyone breathes canned air, a tourist vampire who is hungry for spicy Indian blood, her twisty science fiction is a spin on reality.
  • The Greatest Punjabi Stories Ever Told (Aleph), selected and edited by Renuka Singh and Balbir Madhopuri, covers four generations of Punjabi writers, and includes tales by Gurbaksh Singh, Balwant Gargi, Sant Singh Sekhon and Amrita Pritam as well as work of contemporary writers like Ajmer Sidhu, Sarghi, and Jatinder Singh Hans.