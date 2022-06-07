  • In  Meltdown: The Earth Without Glaciers (OUP), Jorge Daniel Taillant takes readers into the cryosphere, connecting the dots between climate change, glacier melt, and the impact that receding glacier ice will have on the environment. He looks at actions that can help stop climate change, but says world leaders are failing to address the crisis. 
  • A couple of years ago, a damaged diary was found at Kasturba Ashram, Indore. It turned out to be a 135-page diary written by Kasturba Gandhi, from January to September 1933. Her great grandson Tushar Gandhi brings it to life, presenting Kasturba as her own person in  The Lost Diary of Kastur, My Ba (Harper). 
  • In  Tokyo Dreaming (Macmillan), the sequel to  Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean continues with the life of Izumi, now a princess, living the perfect life. All of that might collapse as the Imperial Household Council does not approve of her parents’ marriage. Will she be able to save it even at the cost of sacrificing her future? 
  • Ruffled Feathers: Stories (Bloomsbury) by V. Sanjay Kumar presents men and women making their way through a grim world that is filled with sharp corners. But as they explore life with deep tenderness and wry amusement, they also manage to balance the absurdity with pathos.  