  • The Pashtuns: A Contested History (HarperCollins) by Tilak Devasher profiles one of the largest ethnic groups in the world without a country of their own. They inhabit a continuous stretch from the Hindu Kush to the Indus, across Pakistan and Afghanistan. Devasher writes on the predicament of Pashtuns who live across restive borders.
  • Vineet Gill studies the scattered elements of Hindi stalwart Nirmal Verma’s life as ingredients that went into the making of the writer, the places he lived in, people he knew, and the books he read in his biography,  Here and Hereafter: Nirmal Verma’s Life in Literature (Vintage/PRH).
  • Jerry Pinto’s  The Education of Yuri (Speaking Tiger), a coming-of-age novel, is set in 1980s Bombay. Yuri is an awkward and sometimes lonely 15-year-old figuring out life, as he makes friends, falls in love, gets hurt, loses friends and even courts Naxalism for a while.
  • On an exchange programme to America, Hira, a Pakistani student, navigates two worlds in Dur e Aziz Amna’s  American Fever (Arcade). The immigrant tale follows Hira as she tries to break away from stereotypes while clinging to her identity.