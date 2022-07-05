  • From the ‘politics of friendship’ between Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah, Nehru’s defence of secularism, to what propelled him to curb free speech in the First Amendment, Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee draws from political history to illuminate debates in India today, ranging from Kashmir, the citizenship amendment law to hate speech in  Nehru and the Spirit of India (Viking/Penguin). 
  • The prime objective of people who were caught on the ‘wrong’ side of the border in 1947 was to stay alive. In  Scars of 1947 (Penguin), Rajeev Shukla writes the stories of various people – from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Liaquat Ali Khan and Fatima Jinnah – affected by Partition. 