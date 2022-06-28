  • With a single-party majority in Parliament, the government is now in a position to launch political reforms on its own. The former RBI governor, Bimal Jalan,  sheds light on some of the priorities that the government can implement at present, as well as in the future in his new book,  From Dependence to Self-Reliance: Mapping India’s Rise as a Global Superpower (Rupa). 
  • In 2008, the Indian Space Research Organisation joined an elite space club with its moon mission. The foundation was laid decades ago by a small group of people, one of whom was Abraham E. Muthunayagam. He looks back at the nascent phase of ISRO in his memoir,  From Space to Sea: My ISRO Journey and Beyond (Harper). 
  • In Suniti Namjoshi’s  Dangerous Pursuits (Penguin), the righteousness in legends and myths is turned on its head. The characters follow paths that suit them the best, only to be shown another. With Ravana or Prospero (from Shakespeare’s  The Tempest) as characters, the book explores hope, morals and existence in a bleak world. 
  • Christina Lauran’s  Something Wilder (Little Brown) revolves around Lily who makes a living taking tourists on fake treasure hunts. When Leo Grady, the man she once loved, walks into her life, she is all business. Then, on a treasure hunt, with a chance of finding real wealth, things go wrong. Will they risk their lives and heart for the adventure.    