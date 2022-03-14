  • Not One Inch: America, Russia and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate by M.E. Sarotte (Yale University Press) is based on over a hundred interviews and on secret records of White House–Kremlin contacts. The book shows how the U.S. overcame Russian resistance in the 1990s to expand NATO. But it also reveals how Washington’s tactics undermined what could have become a lasting partnership.  
  • In  Urban Housing, Livelihoods and Environmental Challenges in Emerging Economies (Orient BlackSwan), Rajesh Bhattacharya and Annapurna Shaw show how the rural–urban migration in developing countries has resulted in a growing informal sector. They highlight the impact of unchecked urbanisation through studies carried out in Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and Thailand. 
  • The anthology,  The Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told (Aleph), selected and translated by Dasu Krishnamoorty and Tamrapami Dasu, includes a century of work by some of the finest writers of short fiction in Telugu. The storytellers range from masters such as Chalam, Kanuparthi Varalakshmamma to contemporary writers like Mohammed Khadeer Babu and Jajula Gowri. 
  • In S. Hussain Zaidi’s  Zero Day (HarperCollins), the book begins with all traffic signals of Mumbai not working on a particular day. Shahwaz Ali Mirza, head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, receives an email claiming it to be a Distributed Denial of Service attack. He and Vikrant Singh, IG Cybercrime, trawls the web for the hacker but then there’s a deadlier attack on the railways. 