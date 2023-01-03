January 03, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated January 04, 2023 12:02 pm IST

Wish you all a happy new year. In his new ambitious book, The World: A Family History (Orion/Hachette India), British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore traces convergences and divergences in world history through individuals and families.

In an interview with historian Manu S. Pillai for The Hindu Magazine, Sebag Montefiore explained why it is his most daunting and yet most satisfying project yet. He said he was clear about diversity as he decided to take on the span of world history. Avoiding the trap of Eurocentrism, Sebag Montefiore said he wanted to approach dynasties, such as the Mughals or the Gandhi-Nehru family in India, “exactly as I would approach the Ming or Tang of China.” Asked about his view of history through the lens of human agency, Sebag Montefiore said, “This book is a celebration of humanity, as well as an indictment. So, there’s a lot of dark spots out there: massacres and wars. But also there’s poetry, song, music, architecture and so forth.”

In reviews, we read an oral history of the Narmada struggle, a fictional narrative of a real-life 19th century expedition across India and the Himalayas, a crime thriller where a Dalit is a prime mover, and more. We also interview Captain G.R. Gopinath about his new book on the idea of India.

Books of the week

“While leaving our village we cried a lot; when we shifted our houses, we cried; we looked at the river and we cried,” recollects Kevalsingh, an adivasi oustee of the Sardar Sarovar Project. After Nimgavhan village met a watery grave, its inhabitants were relocated to Vadchhil-Shobanagar resettlement site. The fate awaiting them there was similar to what millions of India’s displaced adivasis generally share -- “[Our] old and new villages are as different as the earth and the sky.” But before the gigantic Sardar Sarovar Dam tamed the River Narmada and permanently inundated hundreds of villages across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, concerned people from all walks of life came together to resist a flawed, yet dominant, development paradigm by launching one of the most powerful mass movements in the history of post-colonial India – the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). The Struggle for Narmada by chronicler-archivist Nandini Oza unravels its untold history. In his review, Ajay Saini says while much ink has already been spilled on the Narmada Bachao Andolan and the exceptional contributions of its popular faces, Medha Patkar and Baba Amte, the experiences and struggles of adivasi and local activists remained barely documented. “Oza, who had joined the NBA as a full-time activist in 1990, realised this lacuna. In the early 2000s, she tasked herself with an extraordinary responsibility of documenting the Andolan’s oral history in the voices of the local activists who could not pen their experiences.”

Christopher Kloeble’s engrossing novel, The Museum of the World (HarperCollins), translated by Rekha Kamath Rajan, is a fictional tale woven around the real-life journey undertaken by three Bavarian brothers, Hermann, Adolf and Robert Schlagintweit, across India and the Himalayas in the 19 th century. Their scientific expedition was supported by the East India Company and endorsed by the respected scientist Alexander von Humboldt. The novel opens with the brothers’ arrival in Bombay in 1854 and their fateful decision to hire Bartholomew, “an almost 12-year-old orphan” to travel with them who speaks many languages. In her review, Vineetha Mokkil writes that the expedition and thrilling encounters are viewed through Barthomolew’s eyes. “Barthomolew’s take on everything he sees and experiences along the way is as much a commentary on a momentous journey as it is on the colonial project, history and India’s place in the world.”

Tanuj Solanki’s Manjhi’s Mayhem (Penguin) is a noir thriller which steers clear of the tried-and-test formula for fiction in India and tries something new. Sewaram Manjhi is a Dalit migrant worker who has fled to Mumbai from his village in Uttar Pradesh. He lands a job as a security guard at an upscale cafeteria. Across the street is a restaurant where Santosh, also a migrant from UP but a Brahmin, works as a hostess. She presents Manjhi with a strange request, setting off a chain of events involving murder, seduction, lies, broken noses, and a MacGuffin in the form of an elusive bag of money. In his review, G. Sampath writes that having the story unfold as a first-person narrative allows Solanki to explore the injustices and hypocrisies of a society divided along caste and class from the vantage point of the marginalised – especially in a setting where, it is often claimed, caste is not really a factor: the metropolis.

Spotlight

Captain G.R. Gopinath has worn many hats, as an Indian Army officer, politician, entrepreneur, aviation pioneer, and also farmer. In his recent book, Our India: Reflections on a Nation Betwixt and Between (Harper), he gives a perspective as a concerned citizen on a variety of subjects. In an interview to Murali N. Krishnaswamy, he says he covered a diverse range of topics as he has been in the Army, plunged deep into farming, ran many small businesses, from motorcycle dealerships to a Udupi hotel, founded aviation companies and contested two elections, State and Centre. “Almost all my articles are laced with anecdotes from what I saw and experienced. No claims to scholarship here. This is just a layman’s attempt to present both a ‘worm view’ and ‘helicopter picture’ as I saw it. It’s a palette of colours rather than a painting.”

Browser