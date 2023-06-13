  • In his autobiography, Through the Broken Glass (Rupa), T.N. Seshan, the former chief election commissioner, brings to light his years of struggle to usher in a new era of electoral reforms. Seshan passed away in 2019, leaving behind the manuscript. His former research assistant Nixon Fernandes and a host of other people who knew Seshan ensured that his memoir saw the light of day. 
  • Abad Ahmad’s Understanding Islam (HarperCollins) examines the spirit and essence of the religion and reveals how far it has moved from its origin and values. The writer also sheds light on questions of right and wrong, divine mercy and wrath, trials and prayer, life and the afterlife. 
  • Short stories from the award-winning feminist writer Manasi(Subversive Whispers/Hamish Hamilton), translated from Malayalam into English by J. Devika, channel the voices of women in a deeply patriarchal society, to capture their suffering and challenge the status quo. 
  • The Stolen Necklace (HarperCollins), written by Shevlin Sebastian and V.K. Thajudheen, is an account by the latter of the time he was apprehended in Kerala for stealing a gold necklace. A cat-and-mouse game ensues as Thajudheen desperately tries to prove his innocence with the police bent on pinning the crime on him.  