A timely and valuable collection despite the, at best, adequate translations

The question of the reception of Dalit writing, no less than Dalit literature, is a complex one. This is a truism that needs to be repeated while encountering texts that claim Dalit status, given the blindness and malice that are still a common response in such matters. Books like Under my Dark Skin Flows a Red River enact this important reiteration through a reproduction of Bengali Dalit writings in Debi Chatterjee and Sipra Mukherjee’s translation.

The represented genres encompass the gamut of Bangla Dalit expression, from poems and songs to polemical essays, short stories, and extracts from autobiographies and novels, all collected in a hefty 400-page volume. It is a timely publication and is destined to become a significant resource for scholars and readers.

The translations, however, are at best adequate. Imagery manages to resonate in flashes, as in “My poetry/ Daily comes and halts at the corner/Of the platform of this suburb” (Sudhir Malik, ‘Untouchable Poetry’) or “[i]t was as if someone had wiped the soot of the rice pots and smeared it all around” (Bimalendu Haldar, ‘Greed’).

Going deeper

But, on the whole, it is a challenge to discern the outstanding quality of the pieces through the stiff and alien language wrapper. Only Advaita Mallabarman’s wonderful ‘Letter Written as a Student’ (1934), sections of the autobiographical extracts, and songs from the Ramayana and other religious texts seem to escape this devotion to the literal. The overall linguistic unwieldiness isn’t helped by slipshod editing that allows sentences like “This was a bidi unparalleled in the entirety of the India” to pass unchecked.

But the matter goes deeper. In order to be lifted from workmanlike sufficiency, an effective translation often demands acts of subtle transgressions (or at least playfulness) in order to render not merely the sense but also the taste and feel of the original. This activity grows doubly fraught when the original already inhabits a long history of institutionalised violence. Achintya Biswas’ Presidential Address at the Second Annual Conference of the Bangla Dalit Sahitya Sanstha in 1994 (translated in the book as “Dalit Literature: Ingredients of the Art and Aesthetics”) makes the vulnerability of Dalit utterance to even well-intentioned interventions amply clear:

“What readership will Dalit literature seek? Is the reader of Dalit literature different. [sic] The answer to this is in the affirmative. Yes, the reader of Dalit literature is different. Those people who are educated, cultured […], those who see half-pornographic half-psychotic experiences as literature through the electronic media, those whose minds are entrapped within the flat, high rise, culture […] — they are not the readers of Dalit literature. The readers of Dalit literature are those of the newly educated sections who wish to find, but fail to find in the literary field, the reflections of their own experiences. The sufferings of Dalits cannot be comprehended by others.”

Ground for participation

Admitting the truth of this claim as we must, it is no wonder that the non-Dalit translator/ reader must treat the text gingerly, with a constant eye on the literal accuracy of meaning. Sipra Mukherjee articulates some of these tensions in the Translator’s Note, pointing out that the problematic position of the translators and the publisher (as indeed this reviewer’s) is “also to a degree negated by our gender since women and Shudras have occupied similar positions in most Hindu scriptures.”

The neutralising influence, however, does not seem to offer a sure ground for participation. In the instances of contemporary Dalit writing chosen for translation (unlike in the traditional and historical material), the text is too fragile, the forms too precarious, the authorial presences too strong for the invasion of English. This is the positional complexity that can produce a title as impossible as “The Conspiratorial Eye Contact Message.”

Manohar Mouli Biswas, however, admits in ‘Gobinda Das Shounda: A Dalit Storyteller’ that “[w]orking on literature for long endows a person with a certain degree of talent and intelligence.” Perhaps one day, after long labour and constant attention, non-Dalit readers too may be allowed the little liberties that often accompany acts of empathy, which shapes the experience of reading. Until then, sufficient volumes like this will have to do.

Under My Dark Skin Flows a Red River: Translations Of Dalit Writings From Bengal, Edited and trs by Debi Chatterjee, Sipra Mukherjee, Samya,₹799

The reviewer is Assistant Professor, English, at IIT-Guwahati.