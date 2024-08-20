  • The Indian edition of journalist Antony Loewenstein’s book, The Palestine Laboratory (Pan Macmillan), is out. The book shows how Palestine has become the perfect testing ground for Israel’s military experiments, including surveillance, home demolitions, indefinite incarceration and brutality using hi-tech tools.
  • In Unpartitioned Time: A Daughter’s Story (Speaking Tiger), a leading lawyer Malavika Rajkotia tells the story of her father, Sardar Jitinder Singh, who was uprooted from Gujranwala (now in Pakistan) and began life afresh in Karnal (now in Haryana). Rajkotia weaves her memoir around her father, to map the family’s past and present.
  • Writer and translator Anton Hur’s debut novel Toward Eternity (Harper) follows literary researcher Yonghun and scientist Dr. Beeko as they explore the future of technology, challenging the notion of what makes us human if immortality is within our grasp.
  • V.J. James’ The Book of Exodus (Penguin) was originally published in Malayalam 25 years ago. Translated into English by Ministhy S., it revolves around Kunjootty and the community living in his village, Potta Thuruthu, in Kerala. In his attempt to write the story of a village untouched by modernisation, what truths will he uncover?