  • Indian Ideas of Freedom (Harper) by Dennis Dalton is a study of the lens through which freedom was perceived by thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Aurobindo Ghose, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, B.R. Ambedkar, M.N. Roy and Jayaprakash Narayan. It examines, for instance, how, for this ‘group of seven’, the pursuit of freedom was both individual and political. 
  • While technological development cannot be stopped, can its course be directed to do good? Yes, says Orly Lobel, arguing that the world’s thorniest problems from climate to poverty can be solved by harnessing technology in the right way in The Equality Machine (Hachette). 
  • A follow-up to the bestseller, Please Look After Mom, Kyung-sook Shin’s I Went to See My Father (Hachette), translated by Anton Hur, is a heartfelt portrait of an aging father by his daughter, which explores the past of not just one family, but an entire generation, and Korea as a whole. 
  • Described as Crazy Rich Asians meets The Help, Balli Kaur Jaiswal’s Now You See Us (Harper) tells the story of three Filipina maids working in Singapore. When news of a murder breaks, the maids come together to solve it, and also expose secrets of Singapore’s elites. 