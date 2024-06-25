(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Last week, P. Thankappan Nair, better known as the ‘Barefoot Historian of Calcutta’, passed away in Kerala. The 91-year-old writer had a long association with Calcutta, having walked the streets for decades and chronicling their history. He wrote over 60 books on the city, including ‘A History of Calcutta’s Streets’, and the story goes that researchers sought him out when they failed to find a road they came across in their studies. Nair came to Calcutta in 1955, looking for a job as a typist, and left Kolkata in 2018 after having written copiously on the city, with his Remington typewriter and a selection from his collection of books. He donated the rest to the library at the Kolkata’s Town Hall.

He lived a spartan life in a two-room home, with a typical day for the historian being a walk to National Library to read and go through the archives. When he moved to Chendamangalam, near North Paravur, in Ernakulam district, he continued to read books and newspapers and engage in farming activities when health permitted, his younger son, Manoj, a school teacher, said.

In reviews, we talk to Brinda Karat about her monograph on women, violence and Hindutva, we read Alpa Shah’s book on the Bhima Koregaon-accused, and writers, artists, and activists reflect why fair and inclusive representation of queer identity in Indian literature continues to be a distant dream and what they would like to read in Pride Month.

Books of the week

Calling the Bhima Koregaon case, “a targeted state-driven attempt to silence the BK-16”, Alpa Shah reveals in her new book, The Incarcerations (HarperCollins), that the so-called evidence used to rally the public against the accused was fabricated. She writes, “Such is the extent of evidence tampering, that the BK case has become a landmark for research into cyber espionage.” If this is shocking, writes Ziya Us Salam in his review, what comes later is startling. Shah says the U.S.-based experts who took an interest in the cyber-data related to the BK case showed there was “a link between the police who made the arrests and those who hacked the computers”. The evidence was planted remotely through a hacker-on-hire mercenary gang infrastructure. Due to such wilful lies and sinister fabrication, the likes of Stan Swamy, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Hany Babu and others, activists who fought for the rights of the marginalised, found themselves labelled as ‘Urban Naxals’ and jailed. Swamy died in judicial custody in 2021. The BK-16 case was much more than a targeted attack on supposed Maoists. It was meant to send a strong signal to anyone daring to speak up, and “is a must-read book for the times.”

Brinda Karat has been associated with the All India Democratic Women’s Association since its inception in 1981. As a political worker and active participant in the struggle waged by women’s organisations on violence against women, she has witnessed “numerous grave cases of injustice”, but she argues in her new book, Hindutva and Violence Against Women (Speaking Tiger), a 90-page monograph, that things have taken a turn for the worse in a decade of BJP rule at the Centre. Singling out the Bilkis Bano rape case – when the perpetrators were released in Gujarat, she says it is as an “illustration of the changes occurring in the systems of prevention of violence, punishment for violence, and rehabilitation for the survivor.” In an interview with Sunalini Mathew, Karat says that the central point of her essay is not just the increase in cases of brutal violence against women over the last 10 years. “What is striking is that the government in power and dominant forces look at violence against women dictated by a changing framework which has two interlinked aspects— communal and Manuvadi majoritarianism — where the processes of justice get subverted. The approach is determined not by the need for justice for the victim, but it depends on the religious or caste identity of the victim and the perpetrator.”

Spotlight

For an essay, Kartik Chauhan speaks to queer activists and writers about the sudden and temporary awakening during Pride Month and why a balanced representation of queer identity is still far away. While Chintan Girish Modi, journalist and educator, rues the lack of a big marketing budget to make queer books visible, activist Pramada Menon wants queer stories to be told all-year round, not just during Pride Month, and filmmaker Onir wonders why people are uneasy with queer desire. Manish Gaekwad pushes for teaching inclusivity in the classroom. “Our society does not normalise it and our culture does not support it in cinema, music, theatre, art, because it is viewed as commercially non-lucrative.”

Browser

What Does Israel Fear from Palestine? (Hachette) by Raja Shehadeh traces the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and its violent, tragic past and present. Shehadeh, human rights lawyer and well-known writer, suggests that the fracture lines does not mean the two nations cannot work together as partners on the road to peace, not genocide.

(Hachette) by Raja Shehadeh traces the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and its violent, tragic past and present. Shehadeh, human rights lawyer and well-known writer, suggests that the fracture lines does not mean the two nations cannot work together as partners on the road to peace, not genocide. Benjamin Shestakofsky’s Behind the Startup (Westland Books) focuses on the role of capital and the influence of financiers on startups. Drawing on research inside a Silicon Valley startup, he examines how the company was organised to meet the needs of the venture capital investors who funded it.

(Westland Books) focuses on the role of capital and the influence of financiers on startups. Drawing on research inside a Silicon Valley startup, he examines how the company was organised to meet the needs of the venture capital investors who funded it. A Bengali bestseller by Ismail Darbesh has been translated into English by V. Ramaswamy to widen its readership. Talashnama: The Quest (Harper) is about the colliding worlds of love, religion and politics, told through the life of a headstrong Muslim woman with a troubled past.

(Harper) is about the colliding worlds of love, religion and politics, told through the life of a headstrong Muslim woman with a troubled past. Puneet Sikka’s Take No. 2022 (Penguin) is a witty reprisal of the dreams and aspirations behind the silver screens of Mumbai and its make-believe world. In the climax of their lives, the characters are forced to choose to be either a villain or a hero in their own stories.