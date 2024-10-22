  • As the name suggests, taken from snake oil peddlers of yore who sold miracle cures under false pretences, AI Snake Oil (Princeton University Press) by Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor is artificial intelligence that does not and cannot work. In doing that, the writers also distinguish it from AI that can work well if used in the right ways.
  • Golwalkar (Simon & Schuster) by Dhirendra Jha profiles the Hindutva ideologue and how his thoughts on minorities has had a lasting influence on Indian politics. With revelations on the inner workings of the RSS, Jha Jha traces Golwalkar’s path from a directionless youth to a demagogue who plotted to capture political power by countering the secularist vision of nationalist leaders from Nehru to Gandhi.
  • Gautam Bhatia’s new sci-fi novel, The Sentence (Westland), is about a man “put to sleep for a century” as a punishment for a crime he may or may not have committed. It raises questions about justice, rights and ethics.
  • The Mighty Red (Corsair) by Louise Erdrich is set around the 2008-08 economic recession in America. It follows the love triangle of Gary, Kismet and Hugo, who live in the Red River Valley, chasing dreams and love amid secrets and struggles. It is also a story of man’s frayed ties with nature.