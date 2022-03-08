  • In February 1946, sailors of the Royal India Navy mutinied. In less than 48 hours, 20,000 men took over 78 ships and 21 shore establishments, replacing British flags with entwined flags of the Congress, the Muslim League, and the communists. Pramod Kapoor records their forgotten story in  1946: Last War of Independence (Roli Books) 
  • Planning Democracy: How a Professor, an Institute and an Idea Shaped India (Viking/Penguin) by Nikhil Menon is a history of the Nehruvian state told through the prism of planning. Menon argues that a planning-induced explosion in the state’s capacities pried open a space for a statistician like P.C. Mahalanobis to dominate economic policy. He writes about the alluring idea of ‘democratic planning’. 
  • In 1917, a young Korean girl named Jade is sold by her family to Miss Silver’s courtesan school in Pyongyang. Then the Japanese invade and Jade flees to Seoul where she forms a deep friendship with an orphan boy called JungHo. But soon their lives will be upended, in Juhea Kim’s  Beasts of a Little Land (Oneworld).  
  • In  The Cat Who Saved Books (Picador) by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai, Rintaro Natsuki spends many hours reading whatever he likes in his grandfather’s second-hand bookshop. After the death of his grandfather, Rintaro is left anxious about his future. Till he meets a talking cat called Tiger whose mission it is to save books. 