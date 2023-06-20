  • From the changing character of nationalism to food habits, historian Joya Chatterji takes readers through the complex past of the subcontinent, weaving in her experiences and years of research in Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century (Viking/Penguin). She tells the story of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and their historical signposts – British Raj, Independence, Partition, formation of a modern state – by picking overriding themes that have shaped each. 
  • Janet Malcolm’s Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory (Granta Books) turns her sharp eye on her own life, examining 12 family photographs to construct a memoir from camera-caught moments, each of which poses questions of its own. Malcolm, who wrote despatches for the New Yorker for decades turned to a narrative of herself in her final months. She passed away in June 2021. 
  • After the abolishing of the matrilineal system among the Nairs of Kerala, Gomathi tries to navigate her way through life as she and other women are left in a state of flux and uncertainty in Drop of the Last Cloud (Ukiyoto) by Sangeetha G.
  • Belles-Lettres: Writings of Hijab Imtiaz Ali (Oxford University Press) edited by Sascha A. Akhtar is a collection of modernist Urdu writer, Hijab Ali’s set pieces. The book is written in a non-linear, fragmentary form, and offers contemplation on life, death and the nature of existence. 