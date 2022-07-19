  • Entangled Lives: Human-Animal-Plant Histories of the Eastern Himalayan Triangle (Cambridge University Press) by Joy L.K. Pachuau, Willem van Schendel is a rich biography of a geographical and ecological region sandwiched between India and China. Pachuau and Schendel chart the relationship between plant, animal and human life, drawing on the culture and history of the region, including local narratives. 
  • Rana Safvi has translated Khwaja Hasan Nizami’s  Begumat Ke Aansoo ( Tears of the Begums/Hachette), stories of survivors of the 1857 uprising. After the uprising, members of the royal Mughal court had to flee to safer places. Some bore their fate with a bitter pride, others succumbed to the adversity. Thanks to Safvi, Khwaja Hasan Nizami’s accounts of survivors are now accessible to a wider audience. 
  • Vinita Sidhartha’s book,  Just Play!: Life Lessons from Traditional Indian Games (Rupa), takes readers back to traditional games like Panch Kone, Solah Seedi to Aadu Puli Aatam. Apart from describing the games in detail, Vinita also conveys valuable life lessons to be learnt while playing them and having fun. 
  • Amar Mitra’s  Dhanapatir Char: Whatever Happened to Pedru’s Island? (Penguin) has been translated into English  by Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey. A rare blend of fantasy and folklore, it combines the elements of myth, allegory, and magic realism to tell the story of an island and its inhabitants. Will Dhaneshwari, the new ruler, be able to save the island and its women? Or will the government acquire the island?  