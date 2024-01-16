  • In 11 essays, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Why Bharat Matters/Rupa) analyses the global landscape in foreign policy and identifies India’s opportunities. He writes in the introduction: “There is the big picture but also the real practicalities that make up the world. Some forays take us into the past, others into the future. All together, they seek to explain a decade of change.”
  • How are Indian family businesses built and nurtured? Why do only a handful survive? Beyond Three Generations (Harper) by Navas Meeran, M.S.A. Kumar, Firoz Meeran and George Skaria studies 12 family-run enterprises across sectors and explore the reasons for their longevity and how they have managed to balance family and business.
  • Through the eyes of a young protagonist, Malati, Swallowing the Sun (Aleph) by diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri recreates one of the most tumultuous periods in modern Indian history: the struggle for Independence. Thanks to her father, both Malati and Kamala push back against patriarchy and push the boundaries.
  • Amid the opulence and brutality of 19th century India, colourful bandits fight for survival in Stephen Alter’s new novel, Silk and Steel (Aleph). James Webley and Colonel Augustine reject the rigours of mercenary service to pursue a lawless career of pillage, and the aftermath of this pursuit makes up the novel.