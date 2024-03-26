  • Adventures in Democracy: The Turbulent World of People Power (Penguin) by Erica Benner travels from Japan to Poland, Greece to France in a quest to understand what do democratic ideals of equality mean in a world obsessed with competition, wealth and greatness? How can we hold the powerful to account? Benner reveals the vulnerabilities of people power, asking readers to consider why democracy is worth fighting for and the role each of us must play.
  • Priya Sahgal’s The Contenders: Who Will Lead India Tomorrow? (Simon&Schuster) follows the next generation of India’s political leaders, and as she writes in the Introduction, she has waited since 2004 (when Rahul Gandhi debuted in Parliament) for ‘Betajis’ to become ‘Netajis’ so that she could write about them. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur and others are featured in her book as she also probes what the electorate wants from future leaders.
  • And They Lived... Ever After (HarperCollins) is a collection of fairy tales retold by disabled women. Recognising the potential of fairy tales and their ability to build a worldview, “to shape how we perceive love, life, community and belonging,” the ‘new’ stories find community in ‘The Ugly Duckling’ story; ‘Rapunzel’ demands a better life for herself; ‘Snow White’ finds people she can be happy with and ‘Cinderella’ learns to love herself. With disabled women changing the narrative, the stories become a way to heal and thrive.
  • Anjali Deshpande’s Nobody Lights a Candle (Speaking Tiger Books) is translated from the Hindi original, Hatya. It is a crime fiction with a purpose. It’s a study on age-old biases and violence in a country gripped with inequalities.