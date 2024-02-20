  • Audacious Hope (Westland Books) by Indrajit Roy documents the big and small acts of resistance that is keeping democracy alive. From the farmers’ protests of 2020 and the outcry against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the book archives resistance in many forms.
  • The U.S., India and the U.K. will be, at different times this year, voting in general elections, either to re-elect their incumbent government or choose a new alternative. Sanjay Jha, the former spokesperson of the Congress party, raises urgent questions as India gets set to go the polls in 2024: India in a Free Fall (HarperCollins).
  • K. Srilata’s Three Women in a Single-Room House (Sahitya Akademi) is a book of poems which is part of a larger conversation about difference. It also emphasises the difficult yet joyous work of care and nurture, and about the richness of female lineage.
  • The Man Who Lost India (Simon & Schuster) by Meghna Pant is set in 2032 and China has declared war on India. But the conflict comes to an abrupt halt due to a supernatural event that saves the town of Lalbag from annihilation. This is an ambitious dystopian tale of love, strife and family.