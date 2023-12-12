  • ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn (HarperCollins) by Rajeev Bhattacharyya tells the story of the outlawed separatist outfit from its inception in the early 1980s to the present, when peace is being negotiated between a faction led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and the Indian government.
  • In Biological Apocalypse (Primus Books), edited by Pronami Bhattacharyya, profiles 17 of the most susceptible non-human species on the endangered lists (in several categories) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature including the Amur leopard, the pangolin, the white-winged wood duck and the one-horned rhino.
  • Set in 1890s’ Bombay, Anuradha Kumar’s The Kidnapping of Mark Twain: A Bombay Mystery (Speaking Tiger) features the famous American writer and a large cast of quirky fictional characters, including diplomats, detectives, magicians and thieves.
  • The Pig Flip (HarperCollins) is a graphic novel narrated and illustrated by Joshy Benedict, and translated from the Malayalam by K.K. Muralidharan. In it, villagers gather at a secret spot to gamble, and there are consequences. The story revolves around Babycha, who tries to overcome his addiction.