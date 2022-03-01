  • With technology arguably the next big shaper of geopolitics in the world, Anirudh Suri provides a framework that will determine the ability of a nation to succeed in this tech-dominant era. He lays out a roadmap for how any country must develop its own strategic plan for success in  The Great Tech Game: Shaping Geopolitics and the Destinies of Nations (HarperCollins).
  • The question of weaning rebels away from extremist groups is significant in counterinsurgency and in working towards ending insurgencies. In  Farewell to Arms: How Rebels Retire Without Getting Killed (OUP), Rumela Sen goes to the rebels and breaks down the protracted process of retirement into a multi-staged journey as they see it.
  • Twelve people accompany an anthropologist to a deserted island, cutting off relations with the outside world. There they are not to use any known language and must begin anew. Three of the 13 survive to tell the tale in  Alpha by T.D. Ramakrishnan, translated by Priya K. Nair (Macmillan). 
  • In Ananya Mukherjee’s  An Unborn Desire (Rupa), a happy young man challenges a past-life regression therapist; an old artist of abstract paintings rediscovers inspiration; a woman from Cape Town makes a journey to Istanbul and Prague in the hope of self-discovery, and more. 