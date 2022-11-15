  • Amid shifting contemporary geopolitics,  Strategic Challenges: India in 2030 (HarperCollins), edited by Jayadeva Ranade, covers strategic challenges India is likely to face by 2030. Experts including Vijay Gokhale, Vikram Sood, Arun K. Singh, Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, Kiran Karnik, and others, write on the difficulties and opportunities.
  • The economist, who was nicknamed Dr. Doom until his warnings of the 2008 housing bubble came true, says there is another crisis looming. In his new book,  Megathreats (John Murray/Hachette), Nouriel Roubini writes about 10 overlapping, interconnected threats, and warns that the world must act now to stave off the crises. 
  • From the writer of  A Man Called Ove, comes a new book,  And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer (Penguin Random House). Fredrik Backman writes a moving portrait of old age and relationships around the lives of Grandpa and Noah. Time doesn’t stand still but what will they do when it starts slipping away faster than they could ever imagine? 
  • Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic gets a 21 st century makeover in Aayush Gupta’s  My Name is not Devdas (HarperCollins). Will a woke Marxist Devdas still fall for Paro, who is an entrepreneur, or is he more likely to join forces with Chandramukhi, the daughter of a jailed separatist? 