  • “People need to be heard,” says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his Foreword to Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul (HarperCollins) by Pushparaj Deshpande, Ruchira Chaturvedi, and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in 2023, “served as an instrument of national integration.” This volume is a collection of essays on the yatra, and how it broke down barriers.
  • The Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a collective of retired civil servants, has been writing letters to governments and other institutions since 2017 to protect the ideals of the Constitution. In Defence of the Republic (Speaking Tiger), edited by Deb Mukharji & Others, is a compendium of essays and letters which deal with a number of issues, from communalism to failures of governance.
  • Several works of the pioneering Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh have been translated into English, including ‘The Watchmaker’, ‘A Life Incomplete’, ‘Hymns in Blood’, ‘A Game of Fire’, by former diplomat Navdeep Suri, who is also Nanak Singh’s grandson. Now, Nanak Singh’s 1932 novel, Chitta Lahu, a story within a story set in Amritsar about the moral rot in early 20th century Punjab society, has been translated into English by another grandson, Dilraj Singh Suri. White Blood is published by Hachette India.
  • Coco Mellors’ Blue Sisters (HarperCollins) is set between London, Paris, LA and New York, and tells the story of three sisters grappling with grief and addiction after a fourth sister, Nicky, passes away.